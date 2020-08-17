Mozambique: Ncondezi Submits Transmission Integration Study

Maputo — The London-based company Ncondezi Energy has announced the submission of its Transmission Integration Study to Mozambique's publicly owned electricity utility, EDM.

Ncondezi plans a coal mine and a 300 megawatt coal-fired power station in the western province of Tete. The study assesses options for connecting Ncondezi's power station to EDM's national grid.

Cited in an Ncondezi press release, the company's Chief Executive Office, Hanno Pangilly, said "It's a fantastic step forward that we have submitted the final draft of the Transmission Integration Study to EDM for review. Following the updated tariff proposal in March 2020 this report was required and has been updated with proprietary information from EDM."

Pangilly added "The results look encouraging and have identified a number of optimisations which have the potential to improve transmission line cost, strengthen the grid and facilitate future transmission expansion plans. Tariff negotiations are continuing in parallel and are progressing positively."

Ncondezi hopes to deliver its first power to the Mozambican grid by 2023 through a 25 year offtake agreement with EDM.

Ncondezi states on its website that it "is focused on providing reliable, affordable and accessible baseload energy which will secure against the effects of drought and intermittency of new renewable".

It claims that the projected power station "will be equipped with state-of-the-art emission controls technologies to be compliant with OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development) guidelines and meet the most stringent emission standards set by the World Bank".