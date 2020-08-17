Mozambique: Ncondezi Submits Transmission Integration Study

5 August 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The London-based company Ncondezi Energy has announced the submission of its Transmission Integration Study to Mozambique's publicly owned electricity utility, EDM.

Ncondezi plans a coal mine and a 300 megawatt coal-fired power station in the western province of Tete. The study assesses options for connecting Ncondezi's power station to EDM's national grid.

Cited in an Ncondezi press release, the company's Chief Executive Office, Hanno Pangilly, said "It's a fantastic step forward that we have submitted the final draft of the Transmission Integration Study to EDM for review. Following the updated tariff proposal in March 2020 this report was required and has been updated with proprietary information from EDM."

Pangilly added "The results look encouraging and have identified a number of optimisations which have the potential to improve transmission line cost, strengthen the grid and facilitate future transmission expansion plans. Tariff negotiations are continuing in parallel and are progressing positively."

Ncondezi hopes to deliver its first power to the Mozambican grid by 2023 through a 25 year offtake agreement with EDM.

Ncondezi states on its website that it "is focused on providing reliable, affordable and accessible baseload energy which will secure against the effects of drought and intermittency of new renewable".

It claims that the projected power station "will be equipped with state-of-the-art emission controls technologies to be compliant with OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development) guidelines and meet the most stringent emission standards set by the World Bank".

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.