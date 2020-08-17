Mozambique: No Covid-19 in Mozambican Prisons, Says Justice Minister

Maputo — The Mozambican prison system remains free of infection by the Covid-19 respiratory disease, thanks to the strict preventive measures introduced by the government under the state of emergency, claimed Justice Minister Helena Kida on Wednesday.

There are around 17,000 inmates in Mozambican prisons, and none of them, nor any of the prison staff, have caught Covid-19.

However, Kida recognised that keeping the prisons free of the disease poses an enormous challenge.

Speaking to managers of the Maputo Provincial Penitentiary, at a ceremony where they received hygiene and protective material for the inmates, Kida said "Although the state of emergency has ended (on 29 July), the emergency situation is not over. The virus contaminates our citizens every day, which convinces us of the need to implement restrictive measures in our prisons".

The material delivered on Wednesday was donated by the travel agency Cotur, and by the Tzu Chi Foundation, and consisted of 16,000 face masks, 1,000 bars of soap, 500 blankets, 250 folding beds, and 20.5 tonnes of foodstuffs.

Kida recognised that this gift will make a significant difference in the prisons, since it will boost their capacity to ensure better living conditions for the inmates.

"Gestures such as this demonstrate the solidarity which characterises the Mozambican people", she said. "It should inspire other partners of good will, who have a little to share with those in need".

The generosity displayed, said the Minister, will help save lives, and improve the diet and other conditions of the prisoners.

The owner of Cotur, Noor Momade, said "this platform of contributing to those in need is one of the things that guides the principles of the Cotur Board of Directors". He assured Kida that many similar initiatives will happen in the near future.

The chairperson of the Tzu Chi Foundation, Dino Foi, promised that the institution will continue to support the prisons, and will interact with the Minister and with the national director of the prison service to discuss the best ways of doing so.