Mozambique: Nyusi Promises 'Irreversible' Fight Against Corruption

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi declared on Friday that the fight against corruption in Mozambique is an irreversible process, and that the Mozambican State will never surrender to corruption.

Nyusi was speaking in the town of Macia, in Bilene district, at the end of a one day presidential visit to the southern province of Gaza.

In his statement, Nyusi invited all public and private institutions, as well as the bodies of the administration of justice, civil society and the community in general to accept that preventing and fighting against corruption should be an integral part of their activities.

"The fight against corruption is the collective responsibility of society", he stressed, "since it is continuing to interfere in the life of Mozambicans".

"Corruption interferes in access to education and to health, and in the search for jobs", Nyusi added. "Corruption shows up in the contracts for purchasing goods and services. It limits the joint efforts for economic development. Corruption is a real evil".

Corruption must be fought, he added, since it does not only damage the institutions where it occurs, but also deprives the State of resources "which would otherwise be used for the speedy creation of the welfare and progress of the people".

Nyusi pointed out that, in a corrupt environment, institutions do not concentrate on efficiency, because the concern is on access to senior figures, particularly officials in bureaucratic services, in order to obtain advantages.

Corruption can be found in all sectors, he said. "There is corruption inside the state apparatus and in the sovereign bodies", he admitted (sovereign bodies include the government, the parliament and the courts).

"Corruption exists in civil society, in religion, and in the political parties", he continued. "It exists in the public sector, in the private sector and in the mass media. There exist those who are corrupt and those who are corrupted".

Nyusi stressed the importance of knowing, at every level of society, how corruption is expressed, citing, as examples, illicit charges for services, the sale of exam results, the illegal sale of medicines, and the purchase of favours.

Nyusi also announced a presidential initiative, which seeks to improve working conditions in the bodies of the administration of justice, by building new court buildings in each district, or improving and rehabilitating those that already exist.

In Bilene, Nyusi also inaugurated a new water supply system in the Mazivila administrative post, with the capacity to benefit 13,000 people. It cost about 41 million meticais (about 578,000 US dollars), and was financed by the British government.

It is part of a project under which 129 million meticais have already been spent on building small scale water systems for communities in Gaza.