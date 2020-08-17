Mozambique: Us Donates Medical Equipment to Mozambican Armed Forces

8 August 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The United States Defence Department and the US Embassy in Maputo on Friday offered Personal Protective Equipment (PPI) to the Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM).

The donation, through the United States Africa Command (Africom), took place at a Maputo ceremony where the FADM was represented by the director of the military health department, Bonifacio Muchanga , and the national director of military health, Agueda Duarte.

Also donated, through the US Defence Department's Programme for the Prevention of HIV/AIDS (DHAPP) and the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) were four mobile clinics intended to help the programme of expanding male circumcision among the FADM. Circumcision is believed to play a role in preventing the spread of HIV.

The total donation is valued at over 172,000 US dollars. "It will help reduce the scarcity of PPI in Mozambique", said a statement from the US embassy. The donation is intended to benefit not only military personnel, but also their families, their communities and the Mozambican people in general.

The US government promised to continue working alongside the Mozambican authorities to protect Mozambicans from the threats posed by Covid-19 and by HIV/AIDS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.