Mozambique: Us Donates Medical Equipment to Mozambican Armed Forces

Maputo — The United States Defence Department and the US Embassy in Maputo on Friday offered Personal Protective Equipment (PPI) to the Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM).

The donation, through the United States Africa Command (Africom), took place at a Maputo ceremony where the FADM was represented by the director of the military health department, Bonifacio Muchanga , and the national director of military health, Agueda Duarte.

Also donated, through the US Defence Department's Programme for the Prevention of HIV/AIDS (DHAPP) and the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) were four mobile clinics intended to help the programme of expanding male circumcision among the FADM. Circumcision is believed to play a role in preventing the spread of HIV.

The total donation is valued at over 172,000 US dollars. "It will help reduce the scarcity of PPI in Mozambique", said a statement from the US embassy. The donation is intended to benefit not only military personnel, but also their families, their communities and the Mozambican people in general.

The US government promised to continue working alongside the Mozambican authorities to protect Mozambicans from the threats posed by Covid-19 and by HIV/AIDS.