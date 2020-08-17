South Africa: SA Records 162 New Covid-19 Deaths, Recovery Rate At 80 Percent

Death caused by COVID-19 has risen by 162, with the Eastern Cape recording 70 fatalities on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 27 fatalities were logged in Gauteng, 21 in KwaZulu-Natal, 20 in the Western Cape, 18 in the North West and six in Free State.

This brings the total COVID-19 related cumulative deaths to 11 839.

Also, the number of those infected with the virus has jumped to 587 345 after 3 692 new cases were identified.

"The recoveries now stand at 472 377 which translates to a recovery rate of 80%," the Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said.

Gauteng remains the country's hotspot with 199 635 cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal 105 383, Western Cape 102 449 and Eastern Cape 84 006.

Free State has 31 870 cases, North West 23 250, Mpumalanga 21 289, Limpopo 11 573 and Northern Cape 7 840.

Fifty remain unallocated.

The information is based on the 3 400 638 tests conducted of which 22 609 were done in the last 24 hours.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are now 21 294 845 cases globally and 761 779 deaths of which 5 985 were recorded since the last report.