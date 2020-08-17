South Africa: SA Records 162 New Covid-19 Deaths, Recovery Rate At 80 Percent

17 August 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Death caused by COVID-19 has risen by 162, with the Eastern Cape recording 70 fatalities on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 27 fatalities were logged in Gauteng, 21 in KwaZulu-Natal, 20 in the Western Cape, 18 in the North West and six in Free State.

This brings the total COVID-19 related cumulative deaths to 11 839.

Also, the number of those infected with the virus has jumped to 587 345 after 3 692 new cases were identified.

"The recoveries now stand at 472 377 which translates to a recovery rate of 80%," the Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said.

Gauteng remains the country's hotspot with 199 635 cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal 105 383, Western Cape 102 449 and Eastern Cape 84 006.

Free State has 31 870 cases, North West 23 250, Mpumalanga 21 289, Limpopo 11 573 and Northern Cape 7 840.

Fifty remain unallocated.

The information is based on the 3 400 638 tests conducted of which 22 609 were done in the last 24 hours.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are now 21 294 845 cases globally and 761 779 deaths of which 5 985 were recorded since the last report.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.