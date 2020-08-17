South Africa: Covid-19 Stats Are Released Daily - the Same Should Be Done With Crime Stats

17 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Themba Masuku

Over the past five months, the Covid-19 lockdown has highlighted the importance of providing timely statistics to enable evidence-based and targeted interventions. A similar approach towards enhancing public responses to crime could be achieved by doing the same with the crime statistics.

Annual crime statistics in South Africa used to be released in September. At the time of their release, they were at least six months old and the crime situation would have changed. Until 1999, crime statistics were released every quarter until the spike in crime and problems with its recording, resulting in the then minister of police putting in place a moratorium prohibiting their regular release.

The moratorium also prohibited the police from releasing station-level or provincial crime statistics, as this function was centralised within the minister of police. Fortunately, Minister of Police Bheki Cele recently announced that the crime statistics would be released quarterly. In fact, this was a decision taken by the Cabinet in 2016, but never properly implemented. This move by Cele should be welcomed.

Over the past five months, the Covid-19 lockdown has highlighted the importance of providing timely statistics to enable evidence-based and targeted interventions. Statistics on Covid-19 infections, recoveries and deaths are...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.