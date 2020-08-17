South Africa: Covid-19 Stats Are Released Daily - the Same Should Be Done With Crime Stats

opinion

Over the past five months, the Covid-19 lockdown has highlighted the importance of providing timely statistics to enable evidence-based and targeted interventions. A similar approach towards enhancing public responses to crime could be achieved by doing the same with the crime statistics.

Annual crime statistics in South Africa used to be released in September. At the time of their release, they were at least six months old and the crime situation would have changed. Until 1999, crime statistics were released every quarter until the spike in crime and problems with its recording, resulting in the then minister of police putting in place a moratorium prohibiting their regular release.

The moratorium also prohibited the police from releasing station-level or provincial crime statistics, as this function was centralised within the minister of police. Fortunately, Minister of Police Bheki Cele recently announced that the crime statistics would be released quarterly. In fact, this was a decision taken by the Cabinet in 2016, but never properly implemented. This move by Cele should be welcomed.

