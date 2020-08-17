South Africa: MEC David Maynier On Doing Business in the Western Cape Under Covid-19 Alert Level 2

press release

We welcome the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa last night that the whole of South Africa will be moving to Alert Level 2. This is a good first step to supporting economic recovery in the Western Cape.

We are ready to open safely and we are ready to start doing business again in the Western Cape.

We have long been calling for the opening of the economy, especially in the tourism and hospitality sectors, and so we are particularly pleased to hear that inter-provincial travel can now resume, that the alcohol ban has been lifted, that alcohol may now be served in restaurants, and that businesses such as gyms can now re-open.

More details on these changes are likely to be confirmed with the release of the Alert Level 2 regulations by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. As we have with the previous Alert Levels, and in particular for the e-commerce, construction sectors and tourism sectors, where we think that consideration can be made for the further safe opening of the economy we will make submissions to national government requesting this.

During lockdown, together with Wesgro, we ran the "One Day" campaign to support the tourism industry in the Western Cape and also remind people that one day Cape Town and the Western Cape will again be open for them to explore and experience.

For those living in South Africa, that day is now here. And so, we will be launching our "We Are Open" domestic tourism campaign in September to encourage all to explore the Western Cape and safely discover the best that we have to offer as an affordable, world-class destination.

This campaign will also include our "Kids Stay Free" initiative to encourage families to take advantage of the offers for children to stay free at participating travel and accommodation partners across the Western Cape.

Businesses have been working hard to implement the health and safety guidelines to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the workplace so that their staff and their customers are safe, and we have been working hard alongside them to provide the tools and resources they need to do this.

We must remain vigilant in maintaining these safety guidelines, and so, we will also be launching our #StaySafeSaveJobs campaign to remind businesses about the many tools and resources we have available to assist them to ensure that businesses can stay safe, that they stay open and that together we can save jobs in the Western Cape.

Times have been tough for businesses and people in the province who have had to make many sacrifices to allow us to prepare our healthcare system to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in the Western Cape. We all pulled together, and we worked together to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the Western Cape.

That fight is not yet over, but we now also face a daunting unemployment pandemic, hunger and increased levels of poverty in the Western Cape. And so, in order to overcome this second pandemic, we will all have to continue pulling together, and working together as we did before.

We remain committed to supporting businesses through this crisis, and look forward to working together in our continued effort to save jobs and build a stronger, more resilient future for the Western Cape.

Let's get to work.