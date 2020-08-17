Mauritius: MV Wakashio Oil Spill - UN Delegation of Experts to Assist Mauritius

17 August 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

A meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Nandcoomar Bodha, and the Regional Director for Southern Africa-International Organisation for Migration and Acting Chair of the R-UNSDG team, Mr Charles Allan Kwenin and his delegation, was held, today, in Port-Louis.

The delegation consists of experts sent to Mauritius by the United Nations (UN) to help the Government address the multiple challenges following the wrecking of the bulk carrier MV Wakashio at Pointe D'Esny.

The Minister elaborated on the outcome of the meeting, in a statement, following his virtual participation at the inauguration of the 40th SADC Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government, hosted by the Republic of Mozambique.

Minister Bodha thus expressed gratitude to the UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Representative for Mauritius and Seychelles, Mrs Christine Umutoni, for her quick response in providing Mauritius with assistance and support following the oil spill.

A team from Nairobi consisting of 22 experts, is currently in Mauritius to help conduct investigations, to aid initiate legal actions and to organise cleaning activities and rehabilitation programmes, he indicated.

The Minister underlined that the oil spill has caused damages on various levels, including the marine environment and fisheries and tourism activities. These have to be determined before legal actions are taken against the owner of the MV Wakashio and Mauritius is fortunate to benefit from the assistance of UN experts in this matter, he added.

