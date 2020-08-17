Mauritius: India Assists Mauritius in Dealing With Marine Environmental Emergency

17 August 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Government of India is assisting Mauritius in dealing with the aftermath of the oil spill from MV Wakashio, by providing over 30 tonnes of specialised technical equipment. The material which arrived on board an Indian Air Force Aircraft yesterday, will supplement the country's ongoing oil spill containment and salvage operations.

The specialised equipment, includes Ocean and River Booms, Disc and Heli Skimmers, Power packs, Blowers, Salvage barge and Oil absorbent Graphene pads and other accessories, specifically designed to contain the oil slick, skim oil from water, and assist in clean up and salvage operations.

A 10-member Technical Response Team, consisting of Indian Coast Guard personnel specifically trained in dealing with oil spill containment measures, also arrived on the same aircraft, to extend necessary technical and operational assistance at the site.

India's humanitarian and disaster relief assistance to its neighbours in the Indian Ocean region are guided by its vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) elaborated by Prime Minster Modi in 2015 during his visit to Mauritius. It reflects the longstanding close bonds of friendship between India and Mauritius.

