Mauritius: MV Wakashio - French Minister Lecornu Meets the Prime Minister

The French Minister of Overseas, Mr. Sébastien Lecornu, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, yesterday afternoon, at Clarisse House in Vacoas. Minister Lecornu was on a one-day visit to take stock of the measures put in place to provide support to the Government in the fight against maritime pollution, following the grounding of the ship, MV Wakashio.

Accordingly, the French Government will send three additional high-level experts to help analyse the different possible scenarios with regard to the MV Wakashio, stated Mr. Lecornu. He also underlined France's solidarity, friendship and fraternity towards Mauritius in this period of crisis.

His mission, he said, is symbolical of the deep relations of both countries while adding that it is based on an Indo-Pacific axis that the French President Macron wishes to further develop and promote.

Discussions during the meeting also focused on issues pertaining to the protection and resilience of the marine and sub-marine biodiversity, he said.

The Prime Minister, for his part, expressed his gratitude to France for its support in this difficult moment. He commended the promptness with which the country has sent assistance in terms of expertise and equipment following the request of Mauritius. The visit of the French Minister, he added, indicates the depth of the mutual relations between the two countries.