South Africa: Social Development Minmec Meeting On Measures to Mitigate Impact of Covid-19

Social Development MINMEC express support for ongoing sector's measures to mitigate impact of COVID-19

The Minister and Members of Executive Council (MINMEC) responsible for Social Development held a virtual meeting yesterday (Friday, August 14) to take stock of the sector's measures to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MINMEC committed to working together to intensify the implementation of measures to protect the most vulnerable groups as well as minimise the negative impact of the pandemic, particularly in residential care facilities for older persons, persons with disabilities as well as child and youth care centres which have recorded high rates of infection.

In her opening remarks, Minister Lindiwe Zulu commended the dedication of social service professionals who are in the frontline of the sector's response and reiterated that their health and safety will remain a priority at all times.

The meeting focused discussion on the following key areas of COVID-19 interventions:

Early Childhood Development

MINMEC deliberated on matters pertaining to ECD and an emphasis was made on the assistance and the continuation of the provision of ECD programmes safely. MINMEC committed towards strengthening and fastracking support towards ECD programmes in ensuring that ECD programmes meet the COVID 19 requirements. MINMEC further emphasised a need to strengthen and streamline communication using the Intersectoral forums that have been established in terms of the National Integrated Policy on Early Childhood. These forums should be used to consult and engage the sector on issues of importance.

The Status on Food Relief measures

To date, the Department has distributed food parcels to over 6, 5 million people across the country. Of this number, over 2 million were reached in the Gauteng province alone. The Department's report indicates that the demand for food parcels peaked in May during level 4 of the national lockdown. While current data shows that the demand has levelled off, there is concern that it could ramp up again as more households experience hardship due to unemployment.

Funding for NPOs

At the time President Ramaphosa declared the national state of disaster, provincial departments were in the process of finalising funding agreements with NPOs, resulting in delays. To address this, provincial departments were advised to extend the 2019 service level agreements with an additional 6 months to enable them to continue rendering much-needed services to mitigate the COVID-19

pandemic. The first quarter tranches of the subsidies were paid to all deserving NPOs and the Department is completing transfers for the second quarter subsidies in the few Provinces that are remaining whilst the majority of Provinces have transferred their subsidies.

Special COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant

SASSA has received over 8, 5 million applications for the special COVID-19 SRD Grant, which indicates an average increase of two hundred thousand per week. The total number of approved applications increased from just over 5 million in June to over 5,5 in July. Of the 5.5 million applications approved in July, over 3 million have been paid.

The cumulative number of rejected applications currently stands at 2, 7 million. In line with administrative justice, SASSA has established a recourse mechanism that enables rejected applicants to apply for reconsideration and reassessment. In this regard, SASSA has commenced with the reassessments and approximately 900 000 applicants who were previously declined, have since been reinstated and paid accordingly.

MINMEC expressed concern with regard to long queues at the South African Post Office which pose serious risks of exposure to infections. Recently, there has been reports of SAPO pay points running out of cash. SASSA also indicated that it has successfully topped-up all other social grants, including the once-off top up R300 for the Child Support Grant in May, which has benefitted 12, 7 million eligible children.

Gender Based Violence and Femicide

As part of the measures to implement Pillar 4 of the National Strategic Plan on Gender Based Violence and Femicide, the Department has allocated R 100 million from the Criminal Assets Recovery (CARA) Funds Account to provide financial support to organisations rendering services to victims of crime, gender based violence and femicide.

The funding is made available through the National Development Agency (NDA) over a period of 24 months. R95 million is set aside for direct financial support to organisations while R5 million will be used for mentoring and coaching of emerging CSOs in the Social Development Sector. The first tranche of R45 million has already been transferred for the implementation of services to victims and survivors of gender based violence and femicide, focusing on family strengthening, social crime prevention, social behaviour change and welfare services.

To date a total of 170 contracts have been signed and the first payment has been transferred to 131 organisations to the value of R17, 4 million. An additional R17, 4 million has been committed as second phase of payment for the contracted organisations. The process of contracting the remaining 142 CSOs is currently underway.

The Department plans to relocate the Gender Based Violence Command Centre to new and bigger premises that were donated by the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure in Salvokop, Pretoria.

"We are all living through challenging times, but we want to remind women and girls not to suffer in silence. The Gender

Based Violence Command Centre provides round-the-clock support services" said Minister Zulu

The success of the GBVCC can be attributed to the fact that it is a comprehensive, integrated system that provides immediate, consistent, coordinated and timely support to victims of gender-based violence. The GBVCC toll free number to call to speak to a social worker for assistance and counseling is 0800 428 428 (0800 GBV GBV). Callers can also request a social worker from the

Command Centre to contact them by dialling *120*7867# (free) from any cell phone.