Liberia: Lawmaker Calls for U.S. Intervention

A lawmaker from Nimba County Samuel Kogar told a local radio on Monday that it was important for a team of lawmakers to travel to the US to meet with other lawmakers that will intervene in the current financial crisis in the country.

That President George Manneh Weah's visits to the Arab World and Asia seeking for foreign aid would not yield any result unless the US, which is seen as the 'political father' of Liberia steps in.

"Leaving from here to go to Arab world, leaving from here to go to Asia, my brother, I can tell anybody, America is the number one super power in the whole world," Rep. Kogar said.

Reminding the Weah regime of former President Charles Taylor's downfall, Rep. Kogar argues that for any government to survive it needs to be friendly with America and its leadership has to be acknowledged by America.

The representative said his call for such meeting is based on the current economic hardship being faced in the country. At various financial institutions, depositors hardly get cash out. For instance at ECOBANK on Monday, announcement was made to customers that only Liberian dollar L$4,000(Four thousand Liberian dollars) which is about US$20.00) would be paid to individual as there was no sufficient cash. For the US dollars, the bank officer said, "we can pay those who are here for Western Union or Money gram transaction not more than US$100.00(One hundred dollars ) today."

The lawmaker said he has informed the speaker of the house of representative, Dr. Bhofal Chambers for such visit. He said should the Executive fail to carry on such move, the house was ready to travel to the US to meet with other congressional members. TNR

