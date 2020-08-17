Liberia: CYE Leadership Identifies With Players

The leadership of Liberia's first division kickball club, Community Youth Empowerment (CYE) over the weekend sought the welfare of its playing staff with the distribution of rice to all active and inactive players as well as the coaches.

Speaking to the media during the distribution, team's administrator, Mr. Abu Fofana, explained that the initiative was the leadership's way of showing love to the players during the coronavirus disease (covid-19) that has since ravaged the entire world with Liberia being no exception.

According to Abu, it is the aim of the club to support its players, most of whom are staying homes in obedient to the health protocols laid down by the Government of Liberia (GoL) through health authorities including the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL).

Abu, who is also the Assistant Secretary General of the Liberia Kickball Federation (LKF), stated that funding for the purchase of the rice was provided by an official of the team in person of Isaac Johnson, currently based in the United States of America (USA).

"As you aware, the world is facing a major health crisis, and Liberia, being no exception to this, is feeling the impact of this crisis. Because of this crisis, most of our players are staying home. Some of them who were doing small businesses are now doing nothing and so we thought it wise as a leadership on ground with support from one of our top officials in person of Mr. Isaac Johnson, to identify with them," said Abu.

During the distribution, every player and coach was given one bag of rice each for their commitment to duty and love for the team.

In remarks, the players lauded the team for the ration provided them, especially in these struggling economies.

"I am gratified by this gift; I am speechless, because I didn't expect this. This is a clear indication that this team loves its players. I am so happy, and I want to express my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the leadership of CYE for always caring for us," stated Ruth Sonpon, a new signing of the club.

Like Ruth, the assistant captain of the club, HonsayKpawah, thanked CYE leadership for what she described as a 'timely intervention.'

"On behalf of myself and the players, I want to say a big thank you to our leaders for their love shown us. We will forever remain grateful to this team, because this is a team that cares for its players," Honsay stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, speaking in an interview with this paper via social media, Isaac, who is also a former coach of the club, vowed to do more in the future.

"Emmanuel, I want this team to compete and if we are to compete, we must support our players. As I have started, I am not going to end this, because I truly love my team," Isaac said.

"I did not just buy them rice; I also provided money for their transportation, because I know that these girls are challenged. I am going to more," added Isaac.

NEWS REPORTER

Alphonso Toweh

Alphonso has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters. Mr. Toweh holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution.