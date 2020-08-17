Namibia: Law Society Council Under Fire Over Namandje Probe

The elected councillors of the Law Society of Namibia (LSN) attracted criticism from a High Court judge on Friday over their efforts to distance themselves from an investigation into the use of the trust account of the law firm Sisa Namandje & Co Incorporated.

Dismissing an application for a search and seizure warrant that would have authorised the LSN to inspect the records of lawyer Sisa Namandje's firm, judge Herman Oosthuizen said he was "seriously concerned" about the way the LSN, as regulating body of all enrolled legal practitioners in Namibia, handled the matter.

"It displays an attitude by the council of the LSN and its elected councillors of distancing themselves from possible controversial decisions and procedure," the judge commented.

"They essentially put the director [of the LSN] in the line of fire where not she, but they, are accountable."

Oosthuizen made the remark before he concluded that the LSN's application to the court for a search and seizure warrant authorising it to inspect records at Sisa Namandje & Co Inc was not properly and lawfully authorised.

With the judge's finding, Namandje and his partners in his law firm successfully staved off the LSN's attempt to investigate the alleged use of the firm's trust account to channel N$22,5 million linked to the Fishrot corruption scandal to beneficiaries.

The council of the LSN decided on 24 January to approve an investigation by an auditing firm of two law firms in connection with the Fishrot case.

At the same meeting, the council also decided to authorise LSN director Retha Steinmann to apply for a warrant to gain access to law firms' records if they refused to give the auditing firm or Steinmann access to their records during the investigation.

The decision was taken after the Bank of Namibia's Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) disclosed to the LSN in January that it had noted suspicious transfers of funds into and out of the trust account of Sisa Namandje & Co Inc.

In a report provided to the LSN, the FIC recorded that a payment of N$15 million was made by the National Fishing Corporation of Namibia into the firm's trust account at the start of December 2015.

Following that payment, a transfer of N$7,6 million was made to an account of businessman Vaino Nghipondoka's close corporation Babyface Investments CC, the FIC reported.

It also reported that N$3 million was transferred from the law firm's trust account to an account of Armas Amukwiyu, Swapo's regional coordinator in Oshikoto, in December 2015, while N$5,2 million was paid from the trust account to the Gwashihwemwa Family Trust, of which Amukwiyu is a trustee, in the same month.

The FIC further reported that a payment of N$2,5 million, referenced 'National Fishing Corporation', was made into the law firm's trust account in August 2017, and that a payment of N$5 million was made into the same account by the Icelandic-owned fishing company Mermaria Seafood Namibia, which is at the centre of the Fishrot corruption scandal, in the same month.

In a sworn statement filed at the court, LSN director Retha Steinmann alleged that undercover visual recordings which were part of a documentary programme broadcast by the Al Jazeera television channel late last year indicated that Namandje expressed readiness to facilitate money laundering using his firm's trust account, and that it appeared the trust account had been used for the same purposes in the past as well.

Steinmann also claimed Namandje had been refusing to cooperate with the LSN in its investigation, necessitating its application for a search and seizure warrant.

In an answering affidavit, Namandje not only denied suggestions that the trust account of his firm had been used for money laundering and that he may have facilitated bribery, but accused the LSN of irregularly trying to have the firm's accounts inspected, and denied that the firm refused to cooperate with the inspection.

In his judgement on Friday, Oosthuizen noted that at the LSN council's meeting on 24 January a quorum of five councillors were present, but three withdrew because of possible conflicts of interest. The two remaining councillors then unanimously decided to authorise the investigation.

However, the judge also noted there was no provision in the LSN's rules for the procedure to be followed in the event of a meeting where only two councillors remained present and able to cast a vote on a decision.

In the absence of such a rule, the minority of the councillors voting unanimously cannot lawfully resolve anything, he concluded.

Oosthuizen also said that according to the LSN's rules only its council can investigate suspected unsatisfactory conduct on the part of a member of the LSN.

There is no provision in the Legal Practitioners Act or the LSN rules authorising the director of the LSN, rather than the council, to conduct an investigation of the books of account of a legal practitioner, he stated.

Namandje and his law firm lawfully decided not to allow Steinmann to access and investigate their trust account, the judge concluded.