Malawi: Minister Hails Commitment At Bua Health Centre

17 August 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Vincent Khonje

Kasungu — Minister of Health who is also Member of Parliament for Kasungu South East Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda on Saturday visited Bua Health Centre where she appreciated a guardian shelter being constructed at the facility.

Bua health centre which serves people of Kasungu and Dowa has a catchment area of about 54, 000.

Kandodo Chiponda hailed the commitment that is there among committees at the health centre and the community around.

"I understand we are in difficult times but here I have seen that things are moving. I am just coming in to help where there are gaps. Be assured that everything will be done," she said.

"The shelter is there because of the community led by the traditional leaders. Let us hold hands and and continue to work together," said Chiponda Kandodo.

Chiponda Kandodo has supported towards the completion of the guardian shelter with 50 bags of cement, five door frames, five doors, 48 iron sheets, 17 Kilograms of nails and five window frames.

Speaking during the visit Traditional Authority Njombwa informed the Minister about some of the problems the health centre is facing.

"This is one of the busiest health facilities in Kasungu but there is no ambulance. If the health centre had an ambulance it would serve the people better," he said.

He said the health facility also has few staff which is making it difficult to serve the people well.

Health Centre in Charge, Francisco Ngwenya said the health centre needs to be upgraded to a community hospital so that some services should be offered right at the facility.

"Some health services are not offered here because of the status of the hospital. If the hospital was upgraded to a rural or a community hospital people would be getting all the services here rather than at the district hospital," said Ngwenya.

The minister promised that she would look into the issues raised.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.