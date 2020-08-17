Malawi: Minister Hails Commitment At Bua Health Centre

Kasungu — Minister of Health who is also Member of Parliament for Kasungu South East Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda on Saturday visited Bua Health Centre where she appreciated a guardian shelter being constructed at the facility.

Bua health centre which serves people of Kasungu and Dowa has a catchment area of about 54, 000.

Kandodo Chiponda hailed the commitment that is there among committees at the health centre and the community around.

"I understand we are in difficult times but here I have seen that things are moving. I am just coming in to help where there are gaps. Be assured that everything will be done," she said.

"The shelter is there because of the community led by the traditional leaders. Let us hold hands and and continue to work together," said Chiponda Kandodo.

Chiponda Kandodo has supported towards the completion of the guardian shelter with 50 bags of cement, five door frames, five doors, 48 iron sheets, 17 Kilograms of nails and five window frames.

Speaking during the visit Traditional Authority Njombwa informed the Minister about some of the problems the health centre is facing.

"This is one of the busiest health facilities in Kasungu but there is no ambulance. If the health centre had an ambulance it would serve the people better," he said.

He said the health facility also has few staff which is making it difficult to serve the people well.

Health Centre in Charge, Francisco Ngwenya said the health centre needs to be upgraded to a community hospital so that some services should be offered right at the facility.

"Some health services are not offered here because of the status of the hospital. If the hospital was upgraded to a rural or a community hospital people would be getting all the services here rather than at the district hospital," said Ngwenya.

The minister promised that she would look into the issues raised.