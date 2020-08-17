Namibia: Tributes Paid to Public Service Commissioner

Public Service Commission member Wilma Deetlefs, who died in Windhoek last week, was a true and committed public servant, the commission stated in a media announcement on Friday.

Anouncing Deetlefs' death at the age of 63, the commission stated: "We have lost a true, committed and career public servant."

A veteran government official, Deetlefs served as a public service commissioner since November 2010, and was a director in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology before her appointment as one of the members of the Public Service Commission.

Deetlefs was found dead at her home in Avis, Windhoek, on Thursday.

It is suspected she had taken her own life.

In a message posted on a WhatsApp group created after Deetlefs' death, deputy prime minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah described her as a dedicated, committed and professional official, and said: "With her departure, Namibia has lost a person who truly believed in the well-being of all Namibians."

The minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security, Frans Kapofi, in a message on the same forum also paid tribute to Deetlefs.

"She truly was very professional and a dependable public servant," he said.

A close friend, journalist Estelle de Bruyn, yesterday said Deetlefs was a leader in her field and a strong and dynamic professional woman with an admirable work ethic.

"To me and her wide circle of friends she was the most loyal and loving friend," De Bruyn added.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi yesterday said no suicide note was found and police investigations continue.

Deetlefs is survived by her husband, a son and a grandson.