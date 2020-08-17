Namibia: Tributes Paid to Public Service Commissioner

17 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Werner Menges

Public Service Commission member Wilma Deetlefs, who died in Windhoek last week, was a true and committed public servant, the commission stated in a media announcement on Friday.

Anouncing Deetlefs' death at the age of 63, the commission stated: "We have lost a true, committed and career public servant."

A veteran government official, Deetlefs served as a public service commissioner since November 2010, and was a director in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology before her appointment as one of the members of the Public Service Commission.

Deetlefs was found dead at her home in Avis, Windhoek, on Thursday.

It is suspected she had taken her own life.

In a message posted on a WhatsApp group created after Deetlefs' death, deputy prime minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah described her as a dedicated, committed and professional official, and said: "With her departure, Namibia has lost a person who truly believed in the well-being of all Namibians."

The minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security, Frans Kapofi, in a message on the same forum also paid tribute to Deetlefs.

"She truly was very professional and a dependable public servant," he said.

A close friend, journalist Estelle de Bruyn, yesterday said Deetlefs was a leader in her field and a strong and dynamic professional woman with an admirable work ethic.

"To me and her wide circle of friends she was the most loyal and loving friend," De Bruyn added.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi yesterday said no suicide note was found and police investigations continue.

Deetlefs is survived by her husband, a son and a grandson.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.