Sudan Govt, SPLM-North Malik Agar Rebels to Merge Their Forces

Juba — The delegations of the Sudanese government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North under the leadership of Malik Agar in Juba reached an agreement yesterday on merging their forces in the Two Areas (South Kordofan and Blue Nile state).

In a press statement, South Sudanese mediator Dhieu Mathok announced that this issue in the security arrangements file has been concluded.

The remaining issue to be discussed is a mechanism for developing and modernising the military forces and the security service.

Mathok expressed his conviction that the security arrangements in the Two Areas will be resolved today. What will remain are the security arrangements in Darfur.

