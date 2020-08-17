Sudan: New Oil Well in West Kordofan

Abu Jabra — A new oil well in the Abu Jabra field in West Kordofan will produce 840 barrels of light crude oil per day. Light crude oil is easier to process into petrol than heavier crude oil.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy Hamid Suleiman visited the oil field yesterday and examined the results of the well tests, which were carried out by Sudanese. The test drills were preceeded by elaborate studies, surveys and technical preparation in order to predict the possible production.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy said that the production of the Sharif field will increase from 1,800 barrels to 7,000 per day.

He called upon the Sudanese business community to invest in the Sudanese oil sector. He said that the production can be increased with only little efforts.

