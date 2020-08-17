Malawi: Machinga Council in Door to Door Child Marriage Sweeping Exercise

Machinga — Machinga District Council on Friday started a door to door campaign on families that have tolerated child marriages in Paramount Chief Kawinga and Senior Chief Chamba's areas to stop child marriages.

Comprising traditional leaders, Police, council officials, mother support groups, Community Victim Support Unit members, child protection workers and community development team the campaign has since brought to an end some child marriages in the two visited areas.

The girls have since been referred to one stop center at Machinga District Hospital for pregnant test, sexually transmitted infections screening, treatment and counseling.

Senior Chief Chamba who was one of the campaign members said he will not tolerate child marriages in his area.

"I will fire any chief who is entertaining child marriages in his or her area. I would like to empower all child protection workers and mother groups to report to me any chief who is entertaining child marriages," he warned.

He added that he will deal with all parents that are threatening mother groups and child protection workers conducting searches for child marriages in Chamba area.

"I have been informed that these frontline workers have been victimized and harassed for doing a commendable job to stop child marriages. I will deal with the irresponsible parents," said the senior chief.

He added that child marriage has tarnished his image and that he will ensure that child marriages stop in his area.

He therefore expressed concern over increasing number of girls that have gotten married saying this is an embarrassment as over 100 girls from his area have gone into early marriages.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Human Rights Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"When the Minister of Gender Community Development and Social Welfare, Patricia Kaliati visited Machinga, I was embarrassed to hear my area being on position 1 in terms of high numbers of child marriages. I don't want to lose my chieftaincy because some parents and community leaders are careless on child marriages," said Senior Chief Chamba.

Community Policing Coordinator in Machinga, Inspector Roster Milanzi said his office is yet to record some statements on suspected perpetrators of child marriages on Monday and if found guilty they will be prosecuted.

Machinga District Commissioner, Rosemary Nawasha on Friday said that the council will not shield anyone involved in child marriage regardless of position in the society.

She said the council will ensure that those involved and facilitating the child marriage should face the law.

Similar campaign will be conducted in all traditional leaders in the district to deal with child marriages which came to light after Minister of Gender Community Development and Social Welfare; Patricia Kaliati visited Machinga a week ago.

During her tour she disclosed that about 580 girls in some traditional authorities in Machinga have gone into early marriages while others have been impregnated.

The exercise is a response to the gender minister's directive that the council and traditional leaders should bring to an end all child marriages by 20th August this year.