Nigeria: Ekiti Set to Boost Participation in Badminton

16 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

The Ekiti Sports Council says arrangement has been concluded to increase the number of badminton coaches in the state.

The Chairman of the council, Dr Isaac Ayodele, made this known while addressing newsmen on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti.

Ayodele disclosed that the step was part of efforts aimed at improving the game of badminton in the state.

He said following the development, a three-day training for sports officers from the 16 local government areas of the state had been scheduled to hold between Aug.19 and Aug.21.

The sports council boss explained that the training was billed to hold at the Police Officers Mess in Ado- Ekiti.

He explained further that it would afford the sports officers opportunity to form the League of Badminton Coaches in the state.

NAN

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.