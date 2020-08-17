Ghana: Sekondi-T'di Gets New MCE

The new Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), Abdul-Mumin Issah, a businessman, was yesterday confirmed by the Assembly to steer affairs of the assembly.

He received 100 per cent of 52 votes cast in an election supervised by the Electoral Commission following the death of the former MCE, Anthony Sam in June this year.

Mr Issah pledged to rely on the experience and expertise of Assembly members to execute his mandate and also channel all energies in fighting social challenges undermining growth and development of Sekondi-Takoradi.

He noted that security, sanitation, illegal loading bays at intersections, poor attitude of residents, indiscipline and continuous disregard for bye-laws, were sources of worry for the assembly and finding solutions would be a shared responsibility.

"The redevelopment of the Takoradi Market Circle is part of planned development for the Twin City, my doors remain open to ideas from members and other stakeholders and I am determined to work with all assembly members and other stakeholders," Mr Issah assured.

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Darko-Mensah, who swore in the MCE, was hopeful Mr Issah would work assiduously to move Sekondi-Takoradi to a higher pedestal to develop the local economy.

"Sekondi-Takoradi, which remains the heartbeat of the Western Region, used to host multinational businesses and I challenge the assembly to marshal forces to turn around the economic fortunes of the twin city.

"The government remains focused on infrastructural development of the assembly. Parliament has approved a credit facility for dualisation of both Sekondi-Takoradi and Takoradi-Tarkwa roads and also cut the sod for redevelopment of the Takoradi Market Circle.

"The Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital will be upgraded to a teaching hospital, the President will also on Wednesday commission the Railway Training School at Ketan, another investment of $579 million for redevelopment of western rail line from Eshiem to Huni Valley, railway business will bounce back strongly, an indication the government is ready to invest in Sekondi-Takoradi and the Western Region," Mr Darko-Mensah disclosed.

John Buckman, the Presiding Member, admonished Assembly members for support and assistance to strengthen the structures of the Assembly.