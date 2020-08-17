Kenya: Malala Stays Put As DCI Officers Camp At His Home Seeking His Arrest

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has said he will not be intimidated to change his stand on the third generation revenue sharing Bill, even as DCI officers continue camping outside his Kitengela home seeking to arrest him.

Senator Malala, who addressed journalists from the window of his house on Monday, said State machinery is being used to make him bow and change his stand on revenue sharing.

Mr Malala who has locked himself in his house and defied calls by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers to get out said attempts to arrest him without giving a reason are meant to intimidate him.

The senator said over 20 armed officers in five vehicles came to his house at 3am but declined to introduce themselves.

Security withdrawn

He said he knew something was amiss after his security was withdrawn.

He said the officers only identified themselves as having come from the DCI but declined to show any identity, saying they are acting on orders from above.

"No amount of intimidation will make me change my stand on the revenue sharing Bill. Senate must be respected and the same extended to senators. I won't leave my house even if they bomb it .I fear for my life," said the besieged senator.

He added that the officers declined to give him the reasons for his impending arrest.

The senator further said that the officers disconnected electricity and water to his private residence and caused trauma to his family.

Nominated MP Godfrey Otsosi claimed that "deep state" machinery is intimidating independent legislators to force them to toe the government line.

An angry Mr Otsosi termed the action as barbaric and ruthless to a person of Senator Malala's calibre.

"Let's the government come out and tell Kenyans they are turning the country into a banana republic. Kenyans must reject this dictatorship directed at elected leaders," said Mr Otsosi.