Kenya: Mitumba Traders Cross Borders to Get Supplies

Desperate used clothes sellers in western region are now crossing the border to neighbouring Uganda and Tanzania to get supplies following a ban on imports by Kenya.

The situation has been compounded further with the prices of a few bales available almost doubling.

Some traders who requested anonymity because of the sensitive information they were sharing, said they have to pay police officers money to use unofficial paths known as panya routes to bring in the clothes.

"Since there is still a ban on importation of mitumba, we cannot go through the normal border points, this is why we have to look for alternatives because we have to earn a living," said one of the traders. Brenda Akoth, 33, who sells men's shirts and dresses at Kibuye market said she has been getting her bales from Uganda, but it is not easy.

"We are forced to part with a lot of money to have our bales cross over this side so that we can sell them. By the time they reach here, there is no way you can make profit," said Mrs Akoth.

Those who borrowed to set up the business now fear they may be unable to service their loans.

"We are living in difficult times and it is only getting something to sell that we can repay loans. If the ban continues, it will mean, we will be spending the little cash we have to feed our families and will definitely default on our loans," said Mrs Akoth.

According to Mr Christopher Obaje, vice chairman of Kibuye Mitumba Traders, from defaulting on loans to making losses and failure to pay rents, traders are having it rough during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He told the Nation that most wholesalers have resorted to get mitumba from Uganda and Tanzania. Mr Obaje said since supplies are tight, the prices have skyrocketed.

A bale of children's wear that used to go for Sh18,000 for Sh21,000 now costs Sh40,000 while the men's T-shirts that cost Sh13,000 now goes for Sh25,000 as well as round neck whose price has doubled to Sh25,000. "We used to get ladies t-shirts at Sh8, 000 but now it is Sh15,500. When you come with the bales here, you cannot make any profit from it, you just do it to maintain your customers," he said.