Somalia: Minister of Education Survives Landmine Explosion in Gedo Region

17 August 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's minister of education Abdullahi Godah has narrowly escaped unhurt in landmine attack planted on the roadside in Luq district of Gedo region on Sunday evening, officials confirm.

The roadside explosion hit one of the convoy of the vehicles escorting the minister and slightly injuring two members of parliament.

The minister was on a working trip and was accompanied by delegation and two lawmakers during the trip.

Ismail Oronjo ministry of information spokesman confirmed the attack saying the minister and his delegation are scheduled to travel back to Mogadishu.

"A roadside landmine targeting the minister exploded when his convoy was passing the road slightly injuring the two MPs and they are to be airlifted to Mogadishu," said Ismail Oronjo a spokesman of the ministry of information.

The attack came hours after Alshabab militant group rammed a car bomb at the gate of Mogadishu popular Elite hotel in Liido Beach.

Four armed Alshabab militants forced their way inside the hotel as they mercilessly shot the civilians inside the hotel.

It took the security forces four hours to end the deadly attack where 16 people were killed including the militants according to police.

Abdirizak Abdi, the director of regional affairs in the ministry of education among those killed in the attack.

The troops also rescued over 200 people including the hotel owner who was a former minister.

Al-Qaeda linked group Alshabab who are fighting to overthrow the central government to establish Shariah law based in their own interpretation have claimed responsibility for the attack saying they attacked the hotel.

The group has been chased out of the capital in 2011 but it still attacks restaurants, AMISOM troops and government officials in the capital Mogadishu.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.