Somalia: Minister of Education Survives Landmine Explosion in Gedo Region

Somalia's minister of education Abdullahi Godah has narrowly escaped unhurt in landmine attack planted on the roadside in Luq district of Gedo region on Sunday evening, officials confirm.

The roadside explosion hit one of the convoy of the vehicles escorting the minister and slightly injuring two members of parliament.

The minister was on a working trip and was accompanied by delegation and two lawmakers during the trip.

Ismail Oronjo ministry of information spokesman confirmed the attack saying the minister and his delegation are scheduled to travel back to Mogadishu.

"A roadside landmine targeting the minister exploded when his convoy was passing the road slightly injuring the two MPs and they are to be airlifted to Mogadishu," said Ismail Oronjo a spokesman of the ministry of information.

The attack came hours after Alshabab militant group rammed a car bomb at the gate of Mogadishu popular Elite hotel in Liido Beach.

Four armed Alshabab militants forced their way inside the hotel as they mercilessly shot the civilians inside the hotel.

It took the security forces four hours to end the deadly attack where 16 people were killed including the militants according to police.

Abdirizak Abdi, the director of regional affairs in the ministry of education among those killed in the attack.

The troops also rescued over 200 people including the hotel owner who was a former minister.

Al-Qaeda linked group Alshabab who are fighting to overthrow the central government to establish Shariah law based in their own interpretation have claimed responsibility for the attack saying they attacked the hotel.

The group has been chased out of the capital in 2011 but it still attacks restaurants, AMISOM troops and government officials in the capital Mogadishu.