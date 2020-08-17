Somalia: Turkey Condemn Mogadishu Beach Hotel Terror Attack

Turkish foreign ministry strongly condemned the heinous Mogadishu popular hotel attack on Sunday.

"We received the news with deep sorrow that today (16 August) many people lost their lives and many others were injured as a result of a suicide attack with a bomb-laden vehicle following a shootout to a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia's capital," the ministry said in a statement.

"We extend our condolences to the brotherly people and Government of Somalia, wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured," it added.

Al-Qaeda linked group Alshabab stormed Elite hotel with a suicide car bomb which exploded at the gate of the hotel followed by heavy gunfire as four-armed militants entered the hotel firing on the people.

Among the dead included the director of regional affairs in the ministry education Abdirizak Abdi and civilians.

More than 200 people were rescued including the hotel owner who is a former minister and a current MP.