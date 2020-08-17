Namibia: New Era Records Two Covid-19 Positive Cases

Two employees of New Era Publication Corporation have tested positive for Covid-19, the company's chief executive officer, Christof Maletsky, said in an internal memo on Saturday.

"The staff member has been in isolation [not in the office] for the last two weeks. We are glad to report that both colleagues are already showing signs of recovery but will not be back to the office until all procedures are completed to ensure their health status as well as prevention of any spread," he said.

He added that since the deep-cleaning of the offices was done on Friday, there will be no need for another one at this stage.

Maletsky added: "To ensure the safety of all staff members at the office, management put measures in place such as continued operations with skeleton staff as others are working from home and heightened safety measures to minimise potential exposure to the virus."