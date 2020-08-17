Namibia: 'Shalulile Is European Class'

Buzzing Brave Warriors forward Peter Shalulile can make the grade in Europe if he keeps his head down and maintains his excellent performance, says Black Africa head coach Paulus Shipanga.

The Namibian international scored a stunning volley for Highlands Park as they held defending South African Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns to a one-all draw on Friday.

It was his 13th league goal of the campaign, placing him joint second on the top-scorers chart, leading his coach, Owen da Gama, to declare he is the best in his position in South Africa.

Shalulile is one behind Orlando Pirates' Gabadinho Mhango and level with Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs, with five matches to go.

The 26 year-old is "a nightmare for defenders" and the kind of archetypical hybrid forward coveted in the modern game, Shipanga yesterday said.

"Peter is in a different class. He's one of the best strikers to come out of Namibia. He's unique. He gives you a different dimension," Shipanga said.

"What sets him apart from his peers is his intelligence, durability and versatility. These are attributes needed to succeed at elite level, Shipanga said.

"His confidence is very high. He can score from any angle - on the ground and in the air. He is running defences left and right, which defenders don't like," the former Wits winger said.

"He's focused on his goal, he knows what he wants and where he wants to get to. He can make it [in Europe]. He's in that class. If he gets that opportunity [to move to Europe], he must take it."

Doubling his goal return from last season shows that Shalulile, who began his career as a full-back, has refined his game as he approaches the peak of his career.

"At the rate he's going, he will win the top scorer award. It will be good for him personally and good for Namibia. He just needs to stay focused and to work extra hard," said Shipanga.

Following another outstanding shift against title-chasing Sundowns on Friday night, Da Gama was convinced Shalulile was peerless in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

"Peter Shalulile is by far the best striker in the country! By far! I mean he was controlling that entire defence alone, aerial balls, on the ground. He was just something else," Da Gama said in the post-match interview.

"You know he's been scoring at training, he's been scoring in friendly matches from the beginning of the season. He's proven it in the National First Division where it's very hard. He's proven it in his second season in the PSL. We've worked very hard with him," the proud said.

The club slapped a N$30-million price tag on the forward's head to stave off suitors just before the coronavirus-induced break.

The ex-Tura Magic star has reportedly attracted interest from Egypt.

"I just heard there was an Egyptian club that was interested in Shalulile. But apart from that, nothing has come to the fore. Nobody has ever come to me and said there are teams interested in this or that player," Da Gama said.

Last month, Highlands boss Brad Kaftel said moving to a bigger league would greatly aid Shalulile's growth.

"I think the best thing for Peter is to send him overseas and get an international club. Peter is very special to us and has been with us for years now. He is top goalscorer, an amazing guy and an amazing player," Kaftel told kickoff.com.

"For any of our players, if other clubs come after one of our players and if it is the right thing, we must look at it."