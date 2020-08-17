South Africa: Teamwork Helps to Locate a Local Family Whose Groceries Were Found

press release

Local detectives from Kenton on Sea and Port Alfred handed over two packages of groceries to a family whose groceries were mistakenly taken from a store today, 16 August 2020.

On Saturday afternoon, 15 August 2020, a Harmony Park family contacted Detectice Sergeant Geoge Cook of the Kenton on Sea SAPS after they noticed that two packages of groceries did not belong them.

Sergeant Cook contacted his colleagues Detective Sergeant John Groep of the Port Alfred Detectives and Constable Angelo Frazer of the Port Alfred Commercial Crime Unit. The team managed to trace the store and with the assistance of the manager, they were allowed to view the CCTV footage.

After following several dead ends the team were determined to find and locate the family whose food package was in their care.

Today at approximately 11:00, they managed to trace the family from Port Alfred. The emotional family who wished to remain anonymous had given up any hope of locating the essential items of food that was purchased to feed the family for the next couple of days.

They extended their sincere and heartfelt gratitude to the honest family from Harmony Park and the determined members of the SAPS.

"We thought that the groceries were stolen. I did not know how I was going to feed my family for the next couple of days. It was hard-earned money. I want to thank the family for their honesty and returning our groceries. Thank you to the Police who traced us," said an emotional family member.