Namibia: Cut Top Govt Earners' Salaries - LPM

The Landless People's Movement (LPM) on Thursday condemned the government's reintroduction of stage 3 of state of emergency regulations without any social welfare measures for families who have lost their income in the past three months.

The LPM also called for top government officials to take a pay cut, and the implementation of a moratorium on mortgages, rent and evictions for the duration of the crisis. This is contained in a statement party treasurer Aina Kodi issued on Thursday following the Walvis Bay municipality's announcement that it had housed around 97 Narraville residents at a local stadium after they were evicted from their homes.

"Many households in our coastal communities now face the harsh prospect of being evicted because they cannot pay rent, and many are on the brink of starvation as a result of the massive job losses the Erongo region has experienced," Kodi said.

She pleaded with top government officials to show solidarity with Namibians who have lost their income by cutting their own salaries.

"It would also be a sign of solidarity with the struggling Namibian people for top government officials, who have not been affected economically by the lockdown restrictions, to take a salary cut," she said. The latest quarterly Public Sector Wage Index by the Namibia Statistics Agency shows that compared to 2016, public servants are better off as the wage index jumped from 106,9 points to 125 points in 2018.

This means public servants' salaries increased from 2015 to 2019 and remained constant until the first quarter of 2020.

During the lockdown, the Ministry of Labour Industrialisation and Employment Creation urged employers in the private sector not to retrench employees, but to cut wages by 20% to 50% if necessary.

Several companies have however, resorted to retrenchments, with e.g. retail giant Pick n Pay sending more than 200 employees home.

According to Kodi, the LPM also submitted a petition with over 2 100 signatures to Erongo governor Neville Andre last month, calling on the government to distribute monthly fish parcels to relieve the hunger crisis at the coast.

"We consider it a travesty that Namibia exports 95% of its fish produce while the Namibian people, who are the rightful owners of that fish, are going hungry," Kodi said.

The government decided recently to auction off its fishing quotas to the highest local and foreign bidders to fund its objectives.

Fish is one of the country's top exports, with most of the resource to Spain, while coastal residents who are in prolonged lockdown depend on food donations from the rest of the country, despite sitting on one of the country's top foreign currency earners.

"We therefore urge the government to take note of the crisis of inequality and hunger in our communities that Covid-19 has exposed... and to institute the necessary social welfare measures.

The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the already strained domestic economy.

Almost 300 businesses reduced their workforce during the 2019/20 financial year, according to the Private Sector Development Survey of 2019/20 which sampled 600 companies.

The survey covered the first three months of 2020 before the state of emergency and the subsequent lockdown and found that only 9,4% of the private sector could create jobs in the 2019/20 financial year period, while 48,8% reduced their workforce.