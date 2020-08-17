Namibia: Windhoek, the North Most Expensive Places

Inflation data released by the Namibian Statistics Agency last week suggests that it is much cheaper to live in the southern part of the country than in the north or central parts.

The figures show that prices of basic goods and services increased by 1,5% in //Kharas, Erongo, Hardap and Omaheke regions or what is known as zone three.

However, for zone two, which covers Kavango East, Kavango West, Kunene, Ohangwena, Omusati, Oshana, Oshikoto, Otjozondjupa, and Zambezi regions, prices were up by 2,1%.

In Khomas (zone one), prices shot up by 2,5% compared to last year.

Inflation figures released by the agency are important as they are the main variable in decision making and for economic policy-making, especially the monetary policy and to consumers in general.

Practically, inflation numbers are used in adjusting payments such as wages, rents, interest and social security benefits.

For July 2020, the annual prices of common goods and services short up by 2,1%. This is better than last year when prices were edging up faster at 3,6%.

Statistician general Alex Shimuafeni last week said the slowdown in the annual inflation last month was largely attributed to declines registered in the price levels of transport (from 6,9% to -1,2%), clothing and footwear (from 1,2% to -4,3%) and education (from 12% to 7%).

Price growth for payments at hotels, cafés and restaurants also slowed from 3,9% to 0,8%) and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels from 2,2% to -1,5%.

Compared to June, prices increased by just 0,2% overall.

Goods became more expensive last month, with the annual inflation rate of 2,4%, while services prices grew by 1,6% on an annual basis.

On average, the statistics agency said from July 2019 to July 2020 the annual inflation rate hovered around 2,6%.

At category level - prices for food, and non-alcoholic beverages was at 6,1% in July 2020 compared to 3,4% in July last year.

The NSA said this increase emanated mainly from price increases in meat, coffee, tea and cocoa, oils and fats, fish as well as fruits and vegetables which had the biggest price hikes of 14% average.

The alcoholic beverages and tobacco group's inflation rate stood at 4,5% compared to 3,5% registered last year. Transport registered an annual deflation of 1,2% mainly caused by a drop in fuel prices.

The housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels component also recorded a deflation at -1,5% in July 2020 compared to 2,2% in July 2019 mainly as a result of decreases experienced in the levels of rental payments, the NSA said.

The hotels, cafés and restaurants recorded an annual inflation rate of 0,8% and clothing and footwear was at a deflation of 4,3%.

Health was the only category that recorded an unchanged price growth at 2,9 in July 2020, compared to the same period a year earlier.

However, the NSA said noticeable price changes in an upward trend was observed during the period under review emanating particularly from increases recorded in the sub-group of medical products, appliances and equipment, and there was a drop in prices for outpatient services, medical, dental and paramedical provisions.

The full inflation report is available on the NSA's website.