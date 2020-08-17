Namibia: Citizens FC Owners to Part Ways... NPL, NFA Saga Divides Club

The rambling brouhaha between the Namibia Football Association (NFA) and the expelled Namibia Premier League (NPL) has taken a strong grip on local football clubs and one such club feeling the snowball effect of the conflict is Citizens FC.

Based in Windhoek and formed in 2013, Citizens is co-owned by George Ochurub and Dawid Goagoseb, with each owning a 50% stake in the club. Citizens were promoted to the NPL in 2014 after winning the Southern Stream First Division the previous season.

Last Friday, 14 August, Ochurub and Goagoseb were talking at cross purposes over the immediate future of the club, with Goagoseb insisting that the club should resort under the new league to be established by the NFA while Ochurub strongly feels the time is ripe for the club to pursue professionalism under the NPL banner.

With the two joint owners failing to reach middle grounds on the future of the club, Goagoseb on 12 August to Ochurub sought for a partnership separation agreement so that he takes his 50% of the club to the envisioned NFA league and for Ochurub to keep his remaining 50% with the NPL.

Ochurub has since responded through his lawyers Titus Ipumbi Legal Practitioners, rejecting Goagoseb's proposed separation agreement and further cautioned Goagoseb to refrain from using the name of Citizens FC on any correspondence or application for admission as a member of the envisioned NFA top tier league until such a time the matter has been resolved amicably between the two owners.

Through his lawyers, Ochurub also requested that Goagoseb cease to have signatory powers to the club's missives until the finalisation of the separation issue.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Following its expulsion by the NFA on 27 July, the NPL indicated that it had accepted the FA's decision to terminate its membership and has since embarked upon establishing a fully-fledged professional league which will change the amateurish face of Namibian football.

The NPL has already registered the new professional league with the Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA), and that it had also applied for membership with the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC). The NSC is still reviewing the application and a final outcome is awaited.

The new professional league was registered with BIPA as a Section 21 company under the country's Companies Act of 2004, and will entirely be independent from the NFA and will embody almost all international standards of a professional football league. Once the professional league gets underway, the NPL seeks to only have a cooperation agreement with the NFA, an agreement that will focus on various areas of mutual interest such as the training of coaches and referees among other aspects of high importance for both bodies.

Meanwhile, for its part, the NFA has also embarked on the process of establishing its own top tier league and has extended an invitation to NPL clubs, informing them that they have until 23 August to indicate their willingness to join the NFA league or remain with NPL.