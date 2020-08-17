Africa: Experts Wrestle With the Nature of Changes to South Africa's Electoral System

analysis

Two years is a short time in electoral politics, but this is how much time MPs have to change the way we vote. Some experts got together to try to come up with proposals.

The 2019 general elections were the last of their kind in South Africa, but nobody knew this at the time. Voters turned out at the polls in smaller numbers than ever in democratic South Africa.

In June, almost a year after the ANC was again declared the winner of the 2019 national elections, but with a reduced parliamentary majority, the Constitutional Court ruled that the Electoral Act was unconstitutional. It gave legislators two years to amend the act to allow independent candidates to run in provincial and national elections.

This means the 2024 elections will be different, but just how different is still a matter up for debate.

"It is an interesting opportunity that the Constitutional Court has created," says the In Transformation Initiative director, Roelf Meyer. "Parliament has to complete this within 24 months and we have taken good advantage of the opportunity to do some real thought-provoking research and debates, to see how we can contribute."

Meyer and In Transformation Initiative CEO Daryl Swanepoel...