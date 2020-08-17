Namibia: Coronavirus Test Refusal a Crime

Refusing to be quarantined or tested for the novel coronavirus could earn those guilty of such conduct a fine of up to N$2 000.

Alternatively, such persons could be imprisoned for a period not exceeding six months, or get both punishments meted against them.

This is according to the stage 3 exit plan of the state of emergency regulations, which has also made testing and quarantine mandatory for all persons entering Namibia.

This applies to returning Namibians, permanent and domiciled residents, medical staff, diplomatic and consular staff and tourists.

Students, state patients, health professionals, persons entering Namibia on humanitarian grounds; and persons entering Namibia on official government business and so forth won't be subjected to quarantine at their own cost.

CURFEW

Those who are found contravening the curfew regulations imposed on the six restricted local authorities will be fined N$2 000, or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or both.

The curfew comes after president Hage Geingob announced last Wednesday that the country would revert to stage 3 of the exit plan due to the increasing Covid-19 cases while Erongo and Khomas regions were placed under a curfew.

This means a person who is in a restricted area may not leave his or her place of residence between 20h00 and 05h00 daily.

This regulation states that a person should not leave their residence after 20h00 unless they are providing a critical service and they are in the possession of relevant documents; seeking medical assistance; seeking law enforcement assistance; or attending to any other emergency situation that could not be reasonably avoided.

According to the revised regulations, an authorised officer may instruct a person to return to his or her place of residence if that officer finds a person at a place which is not his or her place of residence during the curfew hours specified.

"The head of the institution involved in the provision of a critical service or a person delegated by the head of the institution must determine - the critical service to be performed during the curfew hours; and the staff members who must perform the critical service during the curfew hours," the regulations read.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

The Namibian Police embarked on a curfew patrol from Thursday to create awareness and educate members of the public on the new regulations.

Thursday's patrol started at 17h00 and ended at 21h30 and again another one was held on Saturday.

Khomas regional commander Joseph Shikongo told The Namibian yesterday that their main focus was to have an informative engagement with the public and ensure that they comply.

Shikongo said some of the issues they encountered were people who were unnecessarily moving up and down after the curfew, making up excuses of dropping a relative or coming from the family home.

The commissioner said they had not received any complaints about club violations but their most problematic areas were bars and street vendors who were not closing at the required time.

He added that people were locking themselves in bars and continued drinking indoors, gambling houses were operating after the curfew while people run away when the police approached them.

"We found five men sleeping on one bed in a bar pretending to be staying there. Later we realised that these people did not even know each other," he said.

He further pointed out that some bars were operating with an annual membership certificate which is issued by Namibia Retailer Traders Association, however, that is not the licence that allows them to trade.

Shikongo said that certificate indicates that you are a member but does not constitute a licence.

In addition, there was also a bar which claimed to be operating under the Ministry of Defence but with an annual member certificate. Shikongo said they would be investigating if the bar belongs to the ministry or an individual.

To ensure adherence to the curfew, checkpoints were introduced at specified locations within the City of Windhoek and on the parameters of the restricted areas to control people's movements.

City Police chief Abraham Kanime said the only challenges they had experienced during the previous lockdown was non-adherence and a bad attitude by the community.

"But this time our mobility has improved, because we have received more than 33 new patrol vehicles," he said.

He added that the vehicles will be strictly managed in such a way that they would not be shared among police officers, to minimise the spread of the virus.

Kanime further said they would be working closely with Khomas regional commander Shikongo and have put up a strategy to ensure compliance to the regulations.

"It will be based on a zonal policing approach where we assign officers to respective zones. Officers in that zone will identify issues of concern in terms of Covid-19 regulations, by-laws, crime and road safety."

Kanime encouraged citizens to follow the regulations in order to protect themselves and others.

"Covid-19 is attacking everybody, and we can only arrest it if we comply with the rules and regulations," he said.

ESSENTIAL PERMITS

The Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade said all businesses that were issued with essential services certificates by the ministry during lockdown (Stage 1) of the state of emergency stages do not have to re-apply as they are still valid for the duration of the state of emergency.

The ministry's spokesperson, Olavi Haikera, however, said new certificates will only be issued provided permission is granted by the Namibian Police.

"The ministry implores all businesses to ensure that they take personal responsibility and adhere to all measures aimed at protecting the lives and livelihoods of their clients and for the good of the country's economy," Haikera said.