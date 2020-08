Mzuzu — Following the resignation of Leonard Njikho as UTM regional governor for the northern region, the party held an election Saturday in Mzuzu to fill the vacancy.

Dr. Moses Mulenga from Chitipa, an academician from Livingstonia University carried the day after amassing 90 votes against 64 by his contender, Chihaula Shaba from Mzimba.

UTM director of political affairs, Anita Kalinde presided over the election.