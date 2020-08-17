Malawi: Police Engages Taxis, Kabaza Operators in the Fight Against Human Trafficking

17 August 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Aaron Banda

Mchinji — Mchinji Police and other key players in the fight against trafficking in persons have embarked on a campaign sensitizing Taxi and Kabaza operators on the evils of human trafficking.

From the month of July to August this year, the district police has recorded 5 human trafficking related cases and that at least 26 people have been rescued from the act.

The victims were about to be trafficked to the neighbouring country, Zambia to work in farms.

In an interview, Mchinji Police Station Officer in Charge, George Mtetemera said involving Taxi and Kabaza operators would help his office to be getting information on the ground as sometimes these people are involved in the malpractice.

He explained: "Imagine from the month of July to August this year we have recorded five cases and 26 have been rescued, so you can see that this is a big challenge."

"So we have embarked on a campaign to sensitize these people who are sometimes involved in doing business of human trafficking so that maybe they can give us information," he added.

The Officer in Charge however, said his office is facing financial constraints to accommodate and repatriate the victims of human trafficking and he has since appealed to well-wishers to come in and help.

Chairperson for the Kabaza operators at the Boma, Andiseni Cosmos said the fight against human trafficking demands concerted efforts and that involving them would help curb the vice.

"From now onwards we will be working hand in hand with police. If we have come across any issue related to human trafficking, we will be reporting to them. We have come to know that human trafficking is against the country's laws," he said.

For some time now, Mchinji district has been registering cases of human trafficking and reports show Taxi and Kabaza operators in the district are directly involved in this illegal business.

The exercise is going to cover the whole district of Mchinji.

