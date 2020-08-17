Namibia: Erongo Hospitality Hit Hard

Business started picking up for many restaurants and eateries in the Erongo region, but new government restrictions have made it nearly impossible for them to cope.

The region has been closed off from the rest of the country for nearly four months due to Covid-19 travel restrictions to and from the region.

Due to social distancing measures many restaurants were hosting half the patrons they would normally have during this time of the year.

The region heavily relies on local and international tourism with July, August and December being their busiest months.

With the announcement of the new regulations as well as the imposition of a curfew, eateries in the busy towns of Walvis Bay and Swakopmund now have to operate on a restrictive takeaway basis, which leaves many employers with little to survive on.

Mariam Sonoabes is a chef at Monkey Puzzle Café, a family coffee shop inside the Little Foot nursery at Swakopmund.

Since the announcement of the new regulations, she says work has not been the same.

"We come to work, and on a good day we serve five people. Our manager created an app for takeaway orders, but we have not received a single order to date. Our salaries have already been cut and social security assistance has been stopped," Sonoabes says.

She says she has run out of excuses to ward off her landlord's eviction threats.

BlueGrass Restaurant at the new Platz am Meer mall at Swakopmund is also deserted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Waiters Elzonia Lucas and Rezelda #Naweses' new duties are to stand at the entrance and turn sit-down customers away, as well as to provide the restaurant's contact number for takeaway orders.

"You get no tips from showing people away. We now only operate for three hours a day from 15h00 to 18h00, and we have to be out of here by 19h15 to be home before 20h00," Lucas says.

"Three of our colleagues have been served with eviction notices, and we can't help them ... and our basic salaries have been cut by 50% to keep the business afloat," #Naweses says.

Beola Garises, a manager at Monkey Puzzle Café, blames the country's leadership for a lack of consultation with the industry before imposing measures.

"Where is the scientific proof that the coronavirus is spread in restaurants? We read about the closure of offices, banks and even that some government employees have contracted the virus. Did they get it from visiting a restaurant? Why are they punishing us?" Garises asks.

She says most restaurants have strict measures to curb the spread of the virus.

No employer or worker at the restaurants visited confirmed any lay-offs at their establishments.

Email: [email protected]