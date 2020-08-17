Malawi: Kaning'a CCAP Women Donates Oxygen Cylinders to Kamuzu Central Hospital

As one way of alleviating some problems facing the health sector in the country and also part of Covid-19 intervention, Kaning'a CCAP sector 5 Womens guild on Saturday made a donation of 10 oxygen cylinders worthy over K600, 000 at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the donation at Kamuzu central hospital, Kaning'a CCAP sector 5 Womens guild Alice Nyanda said the decision to make a donation was necessitated by the need to supporting the ministry of health efforts in addressing gaps in the public health sector.

Mpinga said they also believe that the oxygen cylinders will be used to help Covid-19 patients who are at the facilities isolation center.

"Our mission is to fulfill the great commission and as we do that we also give out donations, we have considered the current situation in this country where we have been affected by Covid-19 pandemic and decided to do something.

"Apart from preaching the gospel, as a Church we also understand the huge responsibility that we have when it comes to charity, we believe in embracing the giving concept which is in the Bible. We thought of taking part in helping government in achieving the global sustainable development goal of good health and well-being for all during this critical time of corona virus," she said.

Nyanda said apart from having an isolation center, they targeted Kamuzu Central hospital considering that it is a main referral hospital that helps a lot of people from different places.

Receiving the donation Kamuzu central hospital Principal Nursing Officer Martha Mpinga said the donation was made at a right time when oxygen cylinders were scarce at the facility and further thanked Kaning'a CCAP for the generous gesture saying oxygen is key in treating coronavirus patients.

"We are very grateful for this donation which has come at a right time, as a hospital we had a challenge of inadequate oxygen cylinders, now that they have come forward with a helping hand, we praise God. The oxygen cylinders will help patients both in Covid-19 isolation center and those receiving treatment in the main hospital," she said

As of Saturday, August 15 Kamuzu Central Hospital had only 2 patients in the Covid-19 isolation center.