Namibia: Kavango East Households Receive Maize, Beans

A few years ago, Johanna Marenge (60) was able to support her family from her small garden.

But when drought hit over a year ago, she struggled to make ends meet.

The drought not only took away her only livelihood, but also her dignity.

Last week Marenge's fortune changed for the better when her family became one of 33 households at Madjwa village, about 50 kilometres outside Rundu in the Kavango East region, who benefited from a drought response programme of the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP) and the Japanese government.

Items donated included maize meal, beans, vegetable oil and salt.

Marenge, a single mother of five, said this could not have come at a better time.

"No matter how hard you try to provide for your family, nature is against you. First it was the drought, and we were lucky we received some rain, but then the locusts came to destroy what little we had. It is really not easy," the grandmother of eight said.

The Japanese government earlier this year donated about N$11,2 million to Namibia through the UNWFP, which would benefit 30 000 vulnerable people through food supplies.

Last week the Japanese ambassador, Hideaki Harada, was accompanied by Kavango East governor Bonifatius Wakudumo and UNWFP country director BaiMankay Sankoh to distribute food parcels at Madjwa village.

Villagers welcomed the donation with cheers and ululation.

Josephina Ndaango (58), mother of six children and grandmother of 24 expressed her joy at the donation.

She said it was often embarrassing and painful to tell one's grandchildren there is no food for them to eat.

"It is not that we don't want to get up and work or provide food for our family. Sometimes there are just no means. I used to sell vegetables to friends and family, but after the drought it is extremely difficult to make any money. The food we received today will last us a month and a half," Ndaango said.

Harada said his government has been funding food assistance to developing countries since 1968 and is a long-standing partner of the WFP in southern Africa.

"When Japan suffered extensive damage from the earthquake in March 2011, the country received heartfelt messages and great support from the government and people of the Republic of Namibia. Japan is happy to return this gesture through this contribution after the drought Namibia has faced," he said.

Wakudumo, who thanked the ambassador, said he was glad Harada made time to visit Madjwa village.

"Thank you for helping us addressing food and nutrition insecurity in our region. This will help young and old. We really appreciate the people of Japan through the WFP," said Wakudumo.

Sankoh said he was happy that 74 000 people were reached in the Kavango West and East regions.

He added that the financial contribution from Japan would provide the households with more than just food.

"It is estimated that over 150 volunteers are engaged in this programme. For the Kavango East and West only, we have engaged about 90 unemployed young people in the warehouses," Sankoh said.

Sankoh said the WFP will continue pursuing partnerships with other donors to support resilience-building interventions.