Malawi: Schoolzathu Launches Third Term Online Classes

The global world continues to battle with the never-ending deadly coronavirus. The business has come to a standstill, the economy is collapsing, and education is one of the sectors that have received the greatest blow. Malawi, a landlocked country has also been heavily hit thus affecting a number of social economic issues.

One of Malawi's leading digital companies SchoolZathu has expanded its services to become the first Independent education provider to offer online classes.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, SchoolZathu Communication and Marketing Manager Happy Arnold said E-learning platform aims at offering a flexible and well-structured education model being spearheaded by experienced teachers.

Arnold the online classes is home schooling distance learning that offers student different opportunities with a classroom setting and that the system is designed with a model that allows students to interact with their teachers while they are at home.

"Our online platform is unique and innovative. This is a system that has been designed to offer a classroom environment. It is not just offering lessons through tutorials; it also has different packages that give a student a class room environment.

"Despite the normal lessons being offered, students have the right to request for a topic revision which they did not or do not understand offered one on one online. It also has online classes, past paper revision, and every student will need to submit their assignments every week for marking," he said.

He further indicated that the initiative intends to address the frustrations of parents, and the learner, and how best to serve them in this digital age and digital learning system has different features including access to notes, continuous assessment, quiz, mid-term and end of term exams.

"The lessons are prepared in order to help learners in preparedness for examination in various subjects including Mathematics, Biology, English, Physics, and chemistry among others and currently the response is overwhelming," he said

SchoolZathu Online Class are expected to commence on 17th August 2020 and it will run up to mild December 2020. In December, all registered students will be required to sit for the end of the term examination to assesses their performance and prepare them for MANEB exams.

According to Arnold, students are supposed to register by sending an email through to [email protected] or through a Whatsap message to +265999727430. All lessons will be accessed on learn.schoolzathu.com