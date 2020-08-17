South Africa: Two Men Arrested for Burglary Business

17 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On Saturday, 15 August 2020, two men aged 26 and 40 years old were arrested by Batlharos SAPS members for Business Burglary at Batlharos village outside Kuruman at about 04:15.

According to the report, the suspects were arrested after one of the local bottle store reported a case of burglary business at the police station. It is further reported that the suspects did gained entry by cutting the roof with a scissor which was found on the scene. Some bottles of liquor were stolen.

It is alleged that the two suspects were seen at a funeral drinking liquor which is suspected it was stolen from the local bottle store.

The owner of the bottle store took the two suspects with the help of the community to the police station together with the suspected stolen liquor and handed them over to the police after failing to explain as to where they got the liquor.

Value of the stolen liquor not yet confirmed and the damage is much is estimated at R39 000-00.

The two suspects will appear before the Kuruman magistrate court soon on a charge of burglary business.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.