Namibia: Fatal Assault Gets Man 20 Years in Jail

17 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Werner Menges

A Karasburg man who killed his girlfriend in an assault in January 2018 received an effective sentence of 20 years' imprisonment at the end of his trial on Friday.

Sentencing Rynardt 'Ylee' Roelf in the Windhoek High Court, acting judge Eileen Rakow said she was taking the fact that Roelf expressed remorse over his actions into account as a mitigating factor when considering what an appropriate sentence for him would be.

Rakow remarked that murder is a serious offence and it was aggravating that Roelf committed the crime in a domestic setting, but also noted that at the age of 36 years he is a first-time offender.

She sentenced Roelf to 25 years' imprisonment, with five years of the sentence suspended for five years on condition he is not convicted of murder involving domestic violence committed during the period of suspension.

Rakow convicted Roelf of murder, committed without a direct intention to kill, in connection with an assault that claimed the life of his girlfriend, Kathrina Aloysia Alexander (20), at Karasburg in January 2018.

Roelf assaulted Alexander on 22 January 2018 after an argument about money and her drinking habits. During the assault, he threw her to the floor with such force that she suffered a head injury, and also strangled her with his hands, breaking a bone in her neck and leaving finger marks over her neck.

Alexander died the next day in the room where she and Roelf lived together.

Rakow also noted during the sentencing that Roelf told the court it was not his intention to kill Alexander, but that he was taking responsibility for what happened and had asked her family to forgive him.

Roelf was working as a bricklayer before he was arrested in connection with Alexander's death. He was kept in custody for three months following his arrest, and was then released on bail, which was cancelled when he was found guilty in June this year.

Legal aid lawyer Quinton Haoseb represented Roelf during his trial. State advocate Tangeni Iitula presented the prosecution's case to the court.

Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

