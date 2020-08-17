South Africa: NSFAS On Defunding of Students for 2020 Academic Year

17 August 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) can confirm that a total of 5000 students who were funded for the 2020 academic year have been recently unfunded. A recent financial information obtained from South African Revenue Services (SARS) has revealed that these students declared total household family income was above the R350 000 threshold.

NSFAS has issued communique to all affected students to notify them of their funding status, and the process that they should follow. The affected students will have 14 days from the date of issue to petition this decision by submitting proof of family income or change of income to NSFAS for review. The documents need to be submitted to IncomeReview@nsfas.org.za.

NSFAS reserves the right to make the correct funding decisions based on its financial eligibility verification processes.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.