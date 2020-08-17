South Africa: NSFAS On Defunding of Students for 2020 Academic Year

press release

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) can confirm that a total of 5000 students who were funded for the 2020 academic year have been recently unfunded. A recent financial information obtained from South African Revenue Services (SARS) has revealed that these students declared total household family income was above the R350 000 threshold.

NSFAS has issued communique to all affected students to notify them of their funding status, and the process that they should follow. The affected students will have 14 days from the date of issue to petition this decision by submitting proof of family income or change of income to NSFAS for review. The documents need to be submitted to IncomeReview@nsfas.org.za.

NSFAS reserves the right to make the correct funding decisions based on its financial eligibility verification processes.