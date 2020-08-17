South Africa: Four Men Nabbed for Double Murder

17 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Four men aged between 35 and43 are expected to appear at the KwaDukuza Magistrates Court today on two counts of murder. These men were arrested by the Provincial Trio Task Team and KwaDukuza police after a rigorous investigation into the death of two men.

On 10 August 2020 at 19:20, two males were seated in their vehicle at Lindelani sports ground when they were attacked by unknown people who opened fire, fatally wounding them. The deceased aged 17 and 25 sustained multiple gunshot wounds on the body and head. A docket with two counts of murder was opened at KwaDukuza police station for investigation.

Further investigations are still being conducted to determine the motive for the incident. The possibility of further arrests cannot be ruled out.

