Namibia: Teenager Accused of Raping Three Minors

A 17-year-old boy is accused of raping three children, aged three, seven and nine, between May and August at Omuthiya in the Oshikoto region.

According to the weekly police crime report released on Sunday, the suspect who moved in from a neighbour's house due to problems started molesting the minors.

It is reported that the suspect would enter the room of the seven-and nine-year-old at night and rape them. In the morning, the suspect would allegedly rape the three-year-old who used to sleep with her parents.

"The mother started questioning the older girls when she found footprints of the suspect leading to their room and they told her and their father while the younger child demonstrated how the suspect raped her," the police report read.

The mother reported the matter to the police and the suspect was arrested. Police investigations continue.

Meanwhile in Ondangwa on Friday, it is alleged that a 22-year-old Namibian male invited a 24-year-old Namibian female to his house to get English notes and raped her.

It is alleged that when she got there, he called her to his room but told her he had misplaced the notes. The suspect then allegedly raped her.

The suspect has not yet been arrested as he ran away.

At the DRC informal settlement Swakopmund, on Thursday, it is alleged that a 42-year-old suspect raped a nine-year-old. The suspect is the husband to the victim's aunt. He has been arrested.

At Kalkrand in the Hardap region on Friday, a 55-year-old Namibian woman was allegedly raped by a 46-year-old suspect at her house. The suspect has been arrested. Police investigations continue.