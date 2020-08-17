South Africa: Hawks Dismiss Malicious Fake News On Fraud and Corruption Allegations Against Rand West Municipality

press release

Gauteng — The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) has learned of malicious fake news doing the rounds on social media that all fraud and corruption allegations against the Rand West Municipality have been cleared.

A report underwritten by a "Shane Dladla" was brought to the DPCI's attention on Sunday indicating that "a public report will be released in a few days which will reveal that Rand West Municipal Manager has been cleared of corruption charges by the Hawks".

DPCI can confirm that all fraud and corruption allegations against the Rand West Municipality are still under investigation and that no one is cleared from this matter.

The fake news report was followed by a fraudulent "certificate of withdrawal of charges" document made to believe was drafted by office of the National Prosecution Authority (NPA).

DPCI will get to the bottom of the origin of the malicious report as well as the fraudulent NPA document which are misleading the public and also interfering with investigation.

Therefore, DPCI would like to categorically distance itself from the fake report as well as the fake certificate of withdrawal of charges released for public consumption.