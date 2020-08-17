Namibia: Haikela Launches Inspiration Novel

Author Absalom Haikela recently launched his first book titled 'Ounongo wapewa elai' meaning 'Wisdom given to a Fool' in Oshiwambo.

Haikela told Entertainment Now! the book is dedicated to all young people.

"I realised that the young generation engages in unnecessary activities that are leading them to have hopeless lives and it is our mandate as authors to motivate and educate them," he highlighted on what inspired him to write the book, adding that it is a guide and motivational novel.

He said although this is his first book, he is planning to write more books in the future.

Haikela, who is a law student and owner of Liddas Investment cc and Tassiia Consultancy & Accountancy, said one of his accomplishments as an author is touching hearts through his writing.

"Nothing is more fulfilling than knowing you have made an impact on somebody's life. Although I did not start selling it, I know it will make a difference in the lives of the readers," he said confidently.

According to Haikela, young people need mentorship and guidance and he believes the novel will be one of the tools to guide them. Born in Eenghango village in the north, Haikela said he has always been passionate about writing and launching a book is a wish granted.

Among the many challenges the writer encountered with the publication of the book, he said capital was his biggest hurdle. "I also struggled to get competent Oshiwambo editors," he said.

Haikela is presently working on the translation of the novel to English, which will be done by October.

The book is available at Radical Book Shop Ongha Nampost and will be available countrywide soon.

"We are doing free delivery in Windhoek - one copy is $200.00 and we have 100 T-shirt giveaways to our first buyers," he concluded.