Namibia: Spate of Suicides Raises Alarm

17 August 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Eveline De Klerk

Walvis Bay — Suicides are on the increase in the Erongo region, with a teenage boy and a young woman taking their lives at the weekend.

Their suicides follow that of a nine-year-old girl who hanged herself last week in Walvis Bay.

Police during their weekend crime report indicated that a 13-year-old boy, identified as Silence Uwugaeb, killed himself on Friday evening at Swakopmund.

The incident happened at the family residence in Mondesa.

Crime investigations coordinator for the Erongo region Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu on Saturday said the mother found Uwugaeb and his two brothers playing loud music when she returned home on Friday evening. She allegedly ordered them to lower the volume and went to bed.

"The mother went to the bathroom around 22h00 and discovered her son hanging from the roof of the bathroom with a belt. She alerted the neighbours and they managed to cut him loose," he said.

In the second incident, a young woman, who recently moved to Walvis Bay from Windhoek, also hanged herself in her rented room. The 23-year-old Rose Sirkka Frans was last seen at her rented room on Thursday in Tutaleni.

Frans was not seen on Friday by her fellow tenant, who became worried when she noticed she has not returned home on Friday evening.

"Around 21h00, the co-tenants became worried and went to check at her room, where they noticed her key from inside and alerted the police," Iikuyu explained.

Iikuyu said the police found Frans hanging from the roof of her room. She left a suicide note.

Her parents were notified and no foul is also being suspected in her death.

Meanwhile, the Erongo police also arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl on Thursday in the DRC area at Swakopmund.

According to the police, the man, who is married to the victim's aunt, allegedly inserted his middle finger into the girl's private part under coercive circumstances.

He was reported by the family and is expected to appear in court today.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.