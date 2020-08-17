Namibia: NDP Readies for Local Elections

The National Democratic Party (NDP) president, Martin Lukato, said his party is raring to go ahead of the regional council and local authority elections in November this year. Lukato has called on the party faithful to make themselves available to contest for local and regional council positions in order to "conquer and deliver prosperity".

"NDP is calling and appealing to all Namibian brothers and sisters to join and stand as candidates and vote for the NDP party, as it is fighting for your better living standard since it was formed," Lukato told New Era last week.

"We are calling and informing all fellow Namibians, brothers and sisters, Africa and the world at large that the political struggle of NDP will go a long way - and despite all obstacles caused by the NDP enemies, we are moving slowly until we reach our last point of our destination."

According to Lukato, the party has established a shadow cabinet ready to implement policies once it gets into power.

He said the party is concerned with the skewed development and lack of housing, which has seen many Namibians still lacking land and a place to call home 30 years after independence.

"The NDP is also concerned about the majority of poor Namibians, especially in remote rural areas, where there is no water, electricity, sanitation and no road infrastructure. We, therefore, promise to restore the dignity of those people if they vote wisely, as these services are needed as a matter of urgency," he vowed.