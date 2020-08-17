Namibia: Windhoek Spring Fiesta Set for 2021

The much anticipated Windhoek Spring Fiesta All White party (WSF) has been called off due to the uncertainty of the pandemic.

The show, which is 100% local when it comes to performances and MCs giving much-needed exposure to the entertainment industry, has been the highlight of the entertainment calendar.

It started attracting more revellers over the years and has made the Doctainment brand the most sort after organisers in the country.

One of the founding members of Doctainment, John Cloete told Entertainment Now! that the health and well being of their fellow followers and the Namibian nation at large should be everyone's primary business and the rest should remain secondary. "Events will always happen even after all this but loosing a loved one is permanent, and as you know, public gatherings are high-risk events, so that's the reason we are cancelling this year's event."

Not wanting to leave their followers in the dark, they have confirmed to this reporter that they will, however, host their annual Matinee that has become a hit.

The Matinee attracts a much older crowd as it caters to their thirst for 90s oldies.

"We busy planning our annual Matinee scheduled to take place in October but at the same time, are we monitoring the Covid-19 situation very closely, we'll make a decision after the President's media conference month-end, as mentioned earlier, the health and well being of our fellow citizens are priority," Cloete explained.

Cloete mentioned that the WSF will be celebrating their 10th-year existence next year, which will make the all-white party much more memorable. "Next year we'll be celebrating 10 years of the #WSF, so we've been throwing around ideas of how to celebrate the 10 years in style, Our loyal followers can definitely look forward to something special. Keep safe, stay at home, if you need to go out wear your mask, practice social distancing, sanitise and remember we shall overcome #WSF10."