Malawi: Clemence Nkhoma to Launch 'Pemphero Langa Limveke' Album

Lilongwe — Lilongwe-based Gospel Singer, Clemence Nkhoma is set to launch his second album titled 'Pemphero Langa Limveke' this year.

In an Interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) in Lilongwe Monday, he said that the new album was meant to preach the gospel to the people as well as making them know Jesus Christ as Lord and saviour of their lives.

"I was inspired to work on the album because many people don't know Jesus Christ, and I pray and believe by producing this project some people will know him and eventually be born-again hence the title Pemphero langa Limveke," Nkhoma said.

He said that the album has the messages of hope, comfort, conversion and repentance which will help people to be equipped in the Lord as well as turning away from their sins.

Nkhoma added that people go through and encounter various challenges which make them hopeless and stressed as such they need someone to encourage and give them comfort hence the album.

The renowned Gospel singer said, he was teaching people to come to repentance and run to God once they sin against Him and He shall forgive all of their sins.

"Every person who went astray and backslide because of sin and their reckless living they will be restored back to God by the message of hope in the album.

"God is full of Grace and mercy therefore He is more than willing to forgive all the sins of people who humble themselves in repentance before Him," he continued.

Pemphero langa limveke album will help a lot people come to Jesus Christ and be saved from their wicked ways to God after listening to it and the messages are well put together as well as properly balanced.

He pointed out that the message of Jesus Christ has power to change, build people and make them understand His love and grace towards their lives.

Nkhoma recently dropped a single titled Corona Ndiyopeweka in which he is advising people and civic educate them to properly follow preventive measures, and currently the song is enjoying airplay.

Joseph Banda said that, after listening to the recent single titled Corona Ndiyopeweka which is well balanced and substantial he believes that the album was massive and he cannot wait to buy the album once was available on market in all music centres.

The Album produced by Viwe Chibwana at CL Touch Studio will be available in the country both CDs and DVDs in all music centres on September 1.